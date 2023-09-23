 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during Three Amigos moment
Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Hugh Jackman has sought solace in the company of his Hollywood buddies, following his surprising separation from spouse Deborra-Lee Furness.

The 54-year-old Marvel luminary donned a cheerful countenance during a rendezvous with fellow Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds and the film's director, Shawn Levy.

In an Instagram snapshot, the ebullient Australian actor reveled in a meal shared with his companions. Shawn aptly captioned the image as "Three amigos waiting to shoot again."

Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during Three Amigos moment
Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

This encounter occurred just days after Hugh was spotted taking a leisurely stroll with Ryan in the streets of New York, shortly after announcing the dissolution of his union with Deborra-Lee.

The couple publicized their divorce decision last week, signaling the end of their 27-year marriage. In a statement, they expressed, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They emphasized their enduring commitment to family, declaring, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition."

The former couple, identifying themselves as 'Deb and Hugh Jackman,' concluded, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee, who hail from Australia, are parents to two offspring: Oscar, aged 23, and Ava, aged 18.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him

Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him
Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event video

Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event
Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true
Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?

Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?
When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star
Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams
Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit

Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit
Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk video

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk