Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Hugh Jackman has sought solace in the company of his Hollywood buddies, following his surprising separation from spouse Deborra-Lee Furness.

The 54-year-old Marvel luminary donned a cheerful countenance during a rendezvous with fellow Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds and the film's director, Shawn Levy.



In an Instagram snapshot, the ebullient Australian actor reveled in a meal shared with his companions. Shawn aptly captioned the image as "Three amigos waiting to shoot again."

This encounter occurred just days after Hugh was spotted taking a leisurely stroll with Ryan in the streets of New York, shortly after announcing the dissolution of his union with Deborra-Lee.

The couple publicized their divorce decision last week, signaling the end of their 27-year marriage. In a statement, they expressed, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They emphasized their enduring commitment to family, declaring, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition."

The former couple, identifying themselves as 'Deb and Hugh Jackman,' concluded, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee, who hail from Australia, are parents to two offspring: Oscar, aged 23, and Ava, aged 18.