Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

A security forces personnel was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence based operation in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.



"During conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing stated.

ISPR further stated that Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, 21, who was a resident of District Khanewal, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.

It said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir had said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.

According to the ISPR, the army chief had made the remarks during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from 9 different countries at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing added.

During the interactive session, the COAS had talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The army chief had also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

Gen Munir further had said that the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to change the demographic realities.