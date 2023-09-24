Manchester City’s perfect Premier League run continues with sixth win

Phil Foden celebrates opening the scoring for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest, Man City

Manchester City extended their impressive winning streak in the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, securing their sixth consecutive win of the season. However, the match was marred by a second-half red card that added drama to their flawless campaign.



The champions showed their intentions from the beginning of the game, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland finding the net within the first 15 minutes. Foden's goal came after a mesmerising 46-pass sequence, while Haaland's powerful header left Forest goalkeeper Matheus Nunes with no chance.

City's early dominance suggested a comfortable cruise to victory, but the game took a dramatic turn when Rodri received a red card just one minute into the second half. The Spanish midfielder was involved in an altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White, who appeared to exaggerate the incident.

Despite being a man down, City's resilience shone through as they held their ground, repelling Forest's advances. City manager Pep Guardiola commended his team's performance, particularly in the first half, where they showcased their attacking prowess.

However, Guardiola did not hold back in his assessment of Rodri's sending off, emphasising the importance of emotional control on the pitch. Rodri's suspension means he is likely to miss the next three fixtures, posing a challenge for the team.

Manchester United Ends Losing Streak:

Manchester United secured a much-needed 1-0 win against Burnley, putting an end to their three-match losing streak across all competitions. Bruno Fernandes was the hero of the day, unleashing a sublime volley just before halftime that proved to be the decisive goal.

United manager Ten Hag lauded his team's spirit and determination, emphasising the significance of the victory.

Everton Triumphs Over Brentford:

Everton registered their first Premier League victory of the season, delivering an impressive 3-1 win against Brentford. James Tarkowski, formerly of Brentford, found the net against his former club. Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for Everton, and Mathias Jensen equalised for Brentford. Tarkowski's header and a goal from substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the victory for Everton.

Luton Town Earns Historic Point:

Luton Town earned their first Premier League point since April 1992 in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite going down to ten men after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's red card, Wolves took the lead with Pedro Neto's strike. Luton Town fought back and secured a crucial point with a penalty converted by Carlton Morris.

Crystal Palace and Fulham Share Spoils:

Crystal Palace and Fulham played to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, with both teams settling for a single point. The result leaves Palace in ninth place and Fulham in tenth, each with eight points in the Premier League standings.

With half of the weekend's fixtures scheduled for Sunday, Manchester City leads the league with 18 points, maintaining a five-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Liverpool, who have yet to play their matches.