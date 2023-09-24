Kate Middleton upset with Prince Harry 'snide' comments, has no 'right of reply'

Kate Middleton is struggling to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says an expert.



The Princess of Wales is reportedly hurt by Prince Harry’s remarks about her in memoir ‘Spare’ and is resisting in sharing the same space as her brother-in-law.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl tells The Sun: "When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters.

She adds: “While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship. I don’t think Kate does angry.”

Ms Nicholl continues: “I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply – and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply."