 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton upset with Prince Harry 'snide' comments, has no 'right of reply'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Kate Middleton is struggling to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly hurt by Prince Harry’s remarks about her in memoir ‘Spare’ and is resisting in sharing the same space as her brother-in-law.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl tells The Sun: "When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters.

She adds: “While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship. I don’t think Kate does angry.”

Ms Nicholl continues: “I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply – and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply."

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips lived together until the actor's life sentence video

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips lived together until the actor's life sentence
Russell Brand faces new allegations of inappropriate physical contact at college

Russell Brand faces new allegations of inappropriate physical contact at college

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused video

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused
Savannah Chrisley posts heartfelt tribute for late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley posts heartfelt tribute for late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles
Kate Middleton can 'dominate room' without Prince William: Expert

Kate Middleton can 'dominate room' without Prince William: Expert
Kevin Bacon reveals of destroying a 'haunted' house beside his Connecticut farm

Kevin Bacon reveals of destroying a 'haunted' house beside his Connecticut farm

King Charles 'frustrated' by 'soap opera' that Prince Harry brings in life

King Charles 'frustrated' by 'soap opera' that Prince Harry brings in life
King Charles told to not 'lecture' people after 'arrogant' France trip video

King Charles told to not 'lecture' people after 'arrogant' France trip
Nick Cannon labels Kenneth Petty as 'Detrimental' for Nicki Minaj

Nick Cannon labels Kenneth Petty as 'Detrimental' for Nicki Minaj
Britney Spears to get financial gains from re-release of 'Crossroads' video

Britney Spears to get financial gains from re-release of 'Crossroads'

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash