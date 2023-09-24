Charlotte FC left goalless as FC Cincinnati claim 3-0 MLS Victory. Charlotte

In a convincing display of command over the game on home turf, FC Cincinnati secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC.

The win marked their 13th triumph in 15 Major League Soccer (MLS) home fixtures.



The early momentum was set by Alvaro Barreal, whose precise right-footed free-kick found the top right corner of the net during first-half stoppage time. FC Cincinnati maintained their dominance as Aaron Boupendza doubled their advantage with a goal just five minutes into the second half.

Luciano Acosta, the orchestrator of Boupendza's goal, added to Charlotte FC's woes by scoring in the 78th minute, capitalizing on an Obinna Nwobodo assist during a breakaway.

Charlotte FC's hopes of taking an early lead were thwarted when Andrew Privett's header missed its mark in the third minute. FC Cincinnati's Boupendza, too, missed a header opportunity just two minutes later but soon made amends by assisting Acosta for an on-target shot in the 16th minute.

In the first half, Charlotte FC's Kristijan Kahlina made a couple of vital saves, preventing FC Cincinnati from taking the lead. Nonetheless, the visitors failed to register a shot on target throughout the match, and FC Cincinnati outshot them 20-9.

This victory for FC Cincinnati, who currently lead the MLS Eastern Conference, comes after a spell of one loss and two draws in their last three matches since defeating Atlanta United on August 30.

Conversely, Charlotte FC's post-season aspirations took a hit with this defeat, as they now find themselves on a 0-1-4 winless streak in their last five outings. Their chances of making it to the playoffs appear to be diminishing.