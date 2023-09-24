 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince William had left Harry ‘worried’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince William had left Harry ‘worried’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry once admitted Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s relationship with his brother Prince William had left him ‘worried’ that she would take the Prince of Wales away from him.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Archie and Lilibet doting father introduces William’s “new girlfriend” — the then-named Kate Middleton in one of the chapters.

He wrote: “I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate.”

However, the Duke of Sussex also admitted: “Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us.”

Prince Harry’s memoir was released in January 2023.

Harry once shared a close bond with brother Prince William, however, they are currently not on speaking terms.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s concerns revealed after King Charles latest snub video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s concerns revealed after King Charles latest snub
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia takes center court with tennis skills

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia takes center court with tennis skills
Millie Bobby Brown reveals potential TikTok fallout with her mother

Millie Bobby Brown reveals potential TikTok fallout with her mother
Millie Bobby Brown says Jon Bon Jovi 'needs a break': Here's why

Millie Bobby Brown says Jon Bon Jovi 'needs a break': Here's why
Taylor Swift on staying single for life: 'Nobody wants this!'

Taylor Swift on staying single for life: 'Nobody wants this!'
Prince Harry ‘forever hoping’ for calls from King Charles, Prince William? video

Prince Harry ‘forever hoping’ for calls from King Charles, Prince William?
Anti-monarchy group activists protest inside Buckingham Palace

Anti-monarchy group activists protest inside Buckingham Palace
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips lived together until the actor's life sentence video

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips lived together until the actor's life sentence
Russell Brand faces new allegations of inappropriate physical contact at college

Russell Brand faces new allegations of inappropriate physical contact at college

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused video

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused
Kate Middleton upset with Prince Harry 'snide' comments, has no 'right of reply'

Kate Middleton upset with Prince Harry 'snide' comments, has no 'right of reply'