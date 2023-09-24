Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince William had left Harry ‘worried’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry once admitted Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s relationship with his brother Prince William had left him ‘worried’ that she would take the Prince of Wales away from him.



In his bombshell memoir Spare, Archie and Lilibet doting father introduces William’s “new girlfriend” — the then-named Kate Middleton in one of the chapters.

He wrote: “I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate.”

However, the Duke of Sussex also admitted: “Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us.”

Prince Harry’s memoir was released in January 2023.

Harry once shared a close bond with brother Prince William, however, they are currently not on speaking terms.