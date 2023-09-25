 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal
WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal

The Writers Guild of America and the Hollywood studios have reached a tentative deal on a major contract after sparring for 146 days.

The union announced the historic development to their leaders on the picket lines,“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the email continued.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," who have been on strike since May 2.

Meanwhile, the details of the agreement are currently murky. However, the three-year provisional settlement will be required to be ratified by over 11,000 WGA members on Sunday to come into effect, which will see a rise in residual payments and pay rates for OTT series while keeping the artificial intelligence in check, per The Hollywood Reporter.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show

Beyoncé brings out special guest at Renaissance's Houston show
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023 video

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers moves home for the second time in 2023
Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals

Meghan Markle in 'pain' to see Prince Harry 'tied in knots' with Royals
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen exiting the Chiefs NFL game 'together'
Adele's Vegas residency takes chaotic turn as drunken fans are escorted out

Adele's Vegas residency takes chaotic turn as drunken fans are escorted out
'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry

'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry
Robert De Niro rep sets the record straight on 'Taxi Driver' in Uber ad

Robert De Niro rep sets the record straight on 'Taxi Driver' in Uber ad
Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'appropriate' to US taste, more than King video

Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'appropriate' to US taste, more than King
Miley Cyrus debuts brunette hair, Gucci fashion in latest Instagram post

Miley Cyrus debuts brunette hair, Gucci fashion in latest Instagram post

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles

King Charles 'olive branch' has been 'snapped in half' by Prince Charles
Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why

Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over reconciliation call: Here's Why
Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game video

Internet buzzes over Taylor Swift's surprise appearance at Chiefs game