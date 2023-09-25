WGA months-long fight pays off as studios ink tentative deal

The Writers Guild of America and the Hollywood studios have reached a tentative deal on a major contract after sparring for 146 days.

The union announced the historic development to their leaders on the picket lines,“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the email continued.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," who have been on strike since May 2.



Meanwhile, the details of the agreement are currently murky. However, the three-year provisional settlement will be required to be ratified by over 11,000 WGA members on Sunday to come into effect, which will see a rise in residual payments and pay rates for OTT series while keeping the artificial intelligence in check, per The Hollywood Reporter.

