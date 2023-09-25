Kate Beckinsale claps back at ‘constant bullying’ from ‘men’ on social media

Kate Beckinsale is appreciating fans for positive messages, and blasting the bullies on social media

Kate Beckinsale has written a seething response to the “constant f**kwittery and bullying” she receives online from men “who think women should stay in the kitchen.”

The actress took to Instagram to fire back at the men bullying her and simultaneously appreciate fans who send her messages of support.

In her lengthy response, she began with: “So - those of you who have been following my stories the last couple of days have definitely had a little insight into the fairly constant f**kwittery and bullying that I can receive pretty regularly on this app.

As she continued, the actress, 50, first appreciated people send her kind messages, “What I want to say is first of all, I have been overwhelmed by the number of supportive and incredible messages I have received from kind strangers that outnumber and outweigh the a**eholes by two million percent .

She then noted how social media can be a positive force, and while doing so, recalled a sweet incident when she went on Jimmy Fallon's show.

“The second is this, and the reason I feel social media has the possibility of being such a loving and positive force - a few years ago I went on @fallontonight and told this story about my fake sneeze.

“I received a DM a week or so later (which sadly got lost) from a woman who said her autistic 7 year old son had been entirely non verbal forever, and then became obsessed with this sneezing clip, kept requesting it over and over, and then suddenly said the first word he has ever said in his life and the word was 'Achoo.'

She then went on to specifically thank the mother of the autistic child: “May I thank all of you and most particularly that lady who I wish would message me again so I can thank her properly.

“She and you are why I stay on here and why I feel people are ultimately good and the chance to connect with strangers can be such an incredible gift.

“Unless you are a farty t**tty man who thinks women should stay in the kitchen or some other irritant in which case it's a gift in the sense of a poo wrapped in some sweating cling film,” she fired at the bullies.

She then concluded with a sweet message to her fans, “Love you, you the good ones , you the achoo-ing ones xxx.”