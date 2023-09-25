 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Usher reacts to headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

After landing the coveted Super Bowl 2024 gig, Usher could be the happiest person on the planet as the award-winning artist shared his excitement with the fans.

Speaking to CBS Mornings’, the Boyfriend singer said, "This is a moment that I've waited my entire life for, and I am not coming to disappoint," he continued. "This is going to be a celebration."

Explaining the secrecy around the post, the Grammy winner revealed he was informed about the news "literally days before the announcement."

"The hardest part is really the suspense," the R&B crooner pointed to keep the good news under wraps for days from friends and family.

Sharing the statement on Sunday, the Yeah singer said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Adding, “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen," he continued. "I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher previously lit the stage with Black Eyed Peas on the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2011. However, this time, the 44-year-old will solely rock the Allegiant Stadium from his performance in Las Vegas on February 11.

