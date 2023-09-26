 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Ireland's Crowley gears up for battle against Scotland in rugby showdown

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Irelands Jack Crowley slots over a late penalty against South Africa. independent.ie
Irish fly-half Jack Crowley has emphasised the need to approach Scotland with utmost respect and determination, as Ireland readies for a pivotal clash on October 7 to secure their quarter-final spot in Pool B.

Despite being favourites, the Irish team is well aware of Scotland's resilience and tenacity on the rugby field, making them formidable opponents. 

Crowley, likely to deputise for captain Johnny Sexton, has showcased his capabilities in recent matches against Romania and the defending champions, South Africa. He underscored the challenging nature of facing Scotland, especially based on their performances in the Six Nations, branding them as persistent competitors.

While Ireland has an impressive track record against Scotland, having won their last eight encounters, Crowley stressed the importance of adapting the game plan and maintaining a high level of preparation. He acknowledged the significance of recovery and thorough preparation in the lead-up to the match against Scotland, highlighting the team's focus and determination.

Reflecting on his recent performance against South Africa, where he calmly slotted a crucial penalty to seal victory, Crowley revealed the deliberate tactics employed during pressure situations. He outlined the meticulous planning and awareness required to close out intense games and secure crucial wins.

Looking ahead, with a keen eye on their next match against Scotland, Crowley affirmed the team's commitment to maintaining their winning streak. Despite the pressure and high stakes, the Irish fly-half remained positive and ready for the challenge, highlighting the importance of mental preparation and a proactive mindset.

