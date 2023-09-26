 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Kate Middleton ‘most incredible’ source of encouragement for Prince William after his ‘wingman’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are "a great support to one another” and Catherine is the 'most incredible' source of encouragement for her husband the Prince of Wales, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK magazine, per Daily Express UK that Kate and William’s marriage is founded "on an enduring friendship".

She said, “I'm sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman, his brother."

Jennie Bond further said whilst William can be "quite hot-headed, like his father (King Charles), Kate is "adept at calming him down."

Kate Middleton and the future king tied the knot after years of friendship in April 2011 and share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “The more I read about Kate Middleton the more I like her. She seems to have loyalty and morals and takes no messing.”

“She (Kate Middleton) is an adult and not selfish. She understands that she has a job to do - like other people. She respects the rules of other persons and the British system,” said the other fan.

