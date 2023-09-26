Kate Middleton likely won’t join Prince William for Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore

Prince of Wales Prince William will travel to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards in November, however, his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will reportedly not join him.



Kate Middleton also missed out on William’s trip to New York earlier this month.

Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle, in his article for Daily Mail, has claimed that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) had hoped the Princess of Wales would make more overseas trips and that she might bring her and William's three children with them.

The royal expert, however, said, “It seems that school and routine are now more important than helping the FCO with some 'panda diplomacy'."

There is no official confirmation from the royal family over Kate Middleton’s visit to Singapore, however, it has been speculated that her parenting duties and the children's school schedule would not allow her to travel with Prince William in November.

According to Daily Express UK, Kate and William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend school together at Lambrook.

Kate Middleton had joined Prince William in Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize last November.