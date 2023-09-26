 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton likely won’t join Prince William for Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Kate Middleton likely won’t join Prince William for Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore
Kate Middleton likely won’t join Prince William for Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore

Prince of Wales Prince William will travel to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards in November, however, his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will reportedly not join him.

Kate Middleton also missed out on William’s trip to New York earlier this month.

Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle, in his article for Daily Mail, has claimed that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) had hoped the Princess of Wales would make more overseas trips and that she might bring her and William's three children with them.

The royal expert, however, said, “It seems that school and routine are now more important than helping the FCO with some 'panda diplomacy'."

There is no official confirmation from the royal family over Kate Middleton’s visit to Singapore, however, it has been speculated that her parenting duties and the children's school schedule would not allow her to travel with Prince William in November.

According to Daily Express UK, Kate and William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend school together at Lambrook.

Kate Middleton had joined Prince William in Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize last November.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle focused on ‘own goal’ amid PR fall out video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle focused on ‘own goal’ amid PR fall out
David Beckham tells Brooklyn to treat Nicola Peltz ‘like a Princess’ despite reignited feud video

David Beckham tells Brooklyn to treat Nicola Peltz ‘like a Princess’ despite reignited feud
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker slammed for 'hazardous' baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker slammed for 'hazardous' baby shower
Jennifer Aniston ‘jealous’ of ex Justin Theroux new ladylove Emily Ratajkowski?

Jennifer Aniston ‘jealous’ of ex Justin Theroux new ladylove Emily Ratajkowski?
Travis Kelce's jersey in popular demand amid Taylor Swift romance video

Travis Kelce's jersey in popular demand amid Taylor Swift romance

David Beckham inspired Brooklyn Beckham to become a chef?

David Beckham inspired Brooklyn Beckham to become a chef?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Touchdown or just a passing fling?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Touchdown or just a passing fling?
Can Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ever reconcile?

Can Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ever reconcile?
Julia Fox breaks silence on Kanye West: ‘Not a fling for me’

Julia Fox breaks silence on Kanye West: ‘Not a fling for me’
Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?

Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?
Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?
Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love

Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love