Jennifer Aniston drops item name she buys from first paycheck

Considered one of Hollywood's most bankable actors, Jennifer Aniston seemingly likes vintage cars, which she revealed to have splurged her first paycheck after eyeing for two years.

Walking down memory lane, the Friends star told InStyle's podcast Ladies First with Lauren Brown in 2021 that she purchased a white Mercedes-Benz 270 SL from her first paycheck.



"I remember thinking, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could buy that car one day?' And then the first year of Friends happened, and I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to buy that antique car,'" noting the price tag on the classic car was approximately US$13,000.

Moving on with her career, the Emmy winner's paycheck shot into the millions as she bagged $1 million per episode for the last two seasons of NBC's comedy series.

Not to mention her Apple TV's The Morning Show, where the 54-year-old secured over $1.25 million per episode, per Celebrity Net Worth.

With the hefty paychecks, Jennifer matched her superstar status with fancy cars, such as Bentley Continental GT, Audi A8, and Porsche 911 Targa for Pilates.