Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss having 'base in UK' after Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling over the decisions to decide the number of times they wanted to come in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had returned to the UK, after their tour to Europe, no longer have a home in the country after losing Frogmore Cottage after Queen's death.

Speaking the The Sunday Times, the friend explained: "Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful. There are friends and hotels, but I know they would like to have somewhere.

"Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to. Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing. There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more.

The friend then added: "If they could have kept Frogmore, they would have done — it was the perfect setup for them. When he last stayed there, he did a whole load of clearing out, and he was sanguine about it but pretty sad."

