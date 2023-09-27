 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Amber Heard is The Joker in 'Batman': 'Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing'

Amber Heard has just been compared to The Joker in Batman, by the family of Elon Musk.

Accusations of this nature, against the Aquaman star have been issued in response to Elon Musk’s biography release.

For those unversed, it also goes on to address Musk’s relationship with Amber Heard and includes a quote from Musk’s chief of staff, Sam Teller.

He compared Heard to the Joker in Batman, in one of the biography’s excerpts.

According to The New Yor kPost Teller even bashed the star and said, “She didn’t have a goal or aim other than chaos.”

Not to mention, more often than not she also “thrives on destabilizing everything.”

Even Musk has addressed his relationship with Heard in the past, and according to The Independent, felt it was “brutal”.

He also ridiculed himself for always finding partners that ‘fit a trend’ and admitted, “I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love.”

Musk’s biographer has been penned by Isaacson, who shadowed the Tesla founder for over three years.

An entire chapter of the biographer is dedicated to “Rocky Relationships” as well and touches on his bonds with Grimes, as well as others.

Isaacson was also of the opinion that “Musk was not bred for domestic tranquility. Most of his romantic relationships involve psychological turmoil.”

