Jennifer Aniston gives tough competition to Emily Ratajkowski amid Justin Theroux fling

Jennifer Aniston teased her ex-husband Justin Theroux by putting her ageless beauty on display in fresh photoshoot amid his recent fling with Emily Ratajkowski.



Giving the 32-year-old model tough competition, Aniston, 54, dropped her sizzling photos just days after Ratajkowski stepped out with Theroux for the US Open.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends alum shared snaps from her latest fashion shoot in which the diva flaunted her radiant beauty and effortless grace.

Aniston challenged the model, 22 years her junior, with her gorgeous figure, telling Ratajkowski via the shoot that she is still ahead of her in the style game despite her age.

She also seemingly send a message to Theroux of what he is missing with her jaw dropping monochromatic photos in which she donned different variations of black and white outfits.

The photoshoot comes after an insider revealed to Heat Magazine that Aniston is “struggling” with her ex-husband’s new romance with Ratajkowski.



As per the publication, Aniston is insecure ever since she saw Theroux’s pictures with Ratajkowski at the US Open even though it is not confirmed if they are dating.

“Justin has been known to date younger models and Emily fits the type perfectly,” the insider said, revealing that Aniston is trying her best to meddle in his relationship.