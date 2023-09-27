 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama

Basking in the glory of regaining status after Amber Heard's libel case last year, Johnny Depp is now putting his directing chops up to the test as he set to direct Modì, which has roped in Italian star Luisa Ranieri.

Based on the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, the film has gone to floors in Budapest, per Variety.

After the 1997's The Brave, the film marks the first time the Pirates Of The Caribbean's star is behind the camera directing after 25 years.

Besides Luisa, the film starred Al Pacino, who dons the character of an international art collector, Maurice Gangnat, Riccardo Scamarcio as a talented sculptor, Pierre Niney plays French artist Maurice Utrillo, Modigliani's pal.

Meanwhile, Johnny is making a foray into the entertainment world after being shunned by the Heard courtroom drama, with the actor's latest outing as Louis XV in Maïwenn's Jeanne Du Barry.

