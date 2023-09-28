Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be getting closer day by day as a fresh pictures of the rumoured lovers have got everyone talking.

In a photo, taken by TMZ, the Anti-Hero hitmaker is standing right above Travis with her arm wrapped around him as she talks to someone across from him.

The snapshot is from Travis’ after-party, with Taylor and other close acquaintances, at Prime Social in Kansas City for which he had booked the entire place.

A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking and drinking cocktails alongside Travis.



They added, “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted.”



Travis' teammates and parents were also there, and everyone partied till 2 a.m, as per the publication.

Earlier on the same day, Taylor attended Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium, where she sat beside Travis’ mom.

Recently, the NFL star mentioned Taylor in his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, and shared how his close friends thought about the popstar.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," said Travis, "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her.”