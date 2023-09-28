 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See
Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be getting closer day by day as a fresh pictures of the rumoured lovers have got everyone talking.

In a photo, taken by TMZ, the Anti-Hero hitmaker is standing right above Travis with her arm wrapped around him as she talks to someone across from him.

The snapshot is from Travis’ after-party, with Taylor and other close acquaintances, at Prime Social in Kansas City for which he had booked the entire place.

A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking and drinking cocktails alongside Travis.

They added, “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted.” 

Travis' teammates and parents were also there, and everyone partied till 2 a.m, as per the publication.

Earlier on the same day, Taylor attended Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium, where she sat beside Travis’ mom.

Recently, the NFL star mentioned Taylor in his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, and shared how his close friends thought about the popstar.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," said Travis, "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her.”

More From Entertainment:

Matt Healy announces bad news for The 1975 fans: 'It's crazy'

Matt Healy announces bad news for The 1975 fans: 'It's crazy'
Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign

Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign
Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing
Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas have adorable pet name for SECOND daughter: Find Out

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas have adorable pet name for SECOND daughter: Find Out
Usher's music streams soar following 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' news video

Usher's music streams soar following 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' news
Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood video

Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad
Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'

Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'
Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand

Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo
King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy video

King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy