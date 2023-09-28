 
Showbiz
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor turns gangster for new movie 'Animal': Watch teaser

Thursday, September 28, 2023

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s new movie Animal has finally been released, making his birthday even more special.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the link of the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote: “Check it out guys :)”

It starts off Rashmika Mandana triggering Ranbir's character when she asks him if he wants to become like his father. 

The camera then cuts to Anil Kapoor repeatedly slapping a younger version of him as he continues to defend his dad “as the best father in the world.”

The two-minute trailer is a power-packed journey which includes gory action sequences and Ranbir’s transformation from a golden spoon boy to becoming a bearded gangster, with Bobby Deol playing the villain. 

Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt also posted Animal's teaser on her Instagram account as she wrote: "NO CAPTION NEEDED CUS THIS ONE IS !!" 

Fans lauded the 41-year-old actor for taking on "such a massy role" and expressed eagerness for the release of the film which will be hitting the cinemas on December 1.

See fans' reactions on 'Animal' teaser release

Netizens are also going crazy over Ranbir's dual personality as he transitions from a good boy to a rowdy one. 


