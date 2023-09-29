Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of unnecessary carbon emission during their trip to Europe.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled to Germany, UK and other countries last month, are called out for wasting fuel energy.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express.co.uk: “If you preach about climate change, as Harry and Meghan do, you should, where possible, practice what you preach."

He added: “In 2019 in a conversation in Vogue with environmentalist Jane Goodall, Harry said that he would only have two children because of his concerns about climate change."

“Yet the discovery that along with flights to London (only him) and Germany for Invictus, the couple also visited Princess Eugenie, whom they are close to, in Portugal, has obviously laid them open to charges of hypocrisy.

“The contretemps when they reportedly took four private jet journeys in 11 days in 2019, comes to mind.

He then recalled the time the couple pledged to be mindful of the environment.

“In 2021 the Sussexes via their Archewell site, pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030. It is undoubtedly the case that they sometimes need to fly for work and it is unsurprising they would take a flight for a holiday.

“However questions as to whether an individual flight was necessary or if there were cheaper options and, if so, why they didn’t take them are inevitable when you preach one thing and are perceived to be doing another,” he critiqued.