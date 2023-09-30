Britney Spears sister Jamie snubs lavish Los Angeles event because of Sam Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears sided with her sister Britney Spears and chose to snub a major event in Los Angeles as Sam Asghari was going to attend it.



As per Page Six, Jamie did not attend the event presented by Balmain and benefited the Children's Oncology Support Fund, so to “avoid” media frenzy surrounding Britney and Sam’s divorce.

A source told the publication that the Dancing with the Stars star declined invitation to the event for which women from across the country travel to California.

She wanted to avoid "media frenzy," the source said of Jamie’s absence, noting that paparazzi "have been stalking Sam’s every move.”

Discussing her divorce, the Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to pour her heart out about her breakup as she “could not take the pain anymore” a day after the aspiring actor confirmed their split.

Speaking of her separation from the Iranian actor-model post six-year romance and 14-month marriage, Spears penned, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.”

“6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but,” she added. “I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!”