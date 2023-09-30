Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel is preparing for a huge change before his baby with Audra Mari arrives

Josh Duhamel is about to say goodbye to his “bachelor pad,” as he plans to move to an “actual home,” before the arrival of his baby with wife Audra Mari.

The Transformers star opened up to PEOPLE on Friday night as he attended U2's new Las Vegas residency at The Sphere, saying, “We're moving next month. We're moving out of the old bachelor pad into an actual home.”

He teased jokingly that it was his wife’s idea to move to a proper house.

“I’m like, ‘You sure you don't like this whole bachelor pad?' She's like, ‘No, we're leaving,' " he quipped.

He also got candid on how the pregnancy is going for the couple, praising his wife while he did so.

“Audra is going to be an incredible mother,” he said. “We've both been looking forward to this for a very long time."

"So far, so good. I mean, it was a little rough in the beginning, but now we're just having fun."

Duhamel and Mari, whom he married in September 2022, shared the happy news of their pregnancy via a joint Instagram post earlier this month.

The couple shared photos in which pregnant Mari held ultrasound photos, with the caption: "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

The 50-year-old star first became a father when he welcomed son Axl, 10, with his ex Fergie.