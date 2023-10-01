 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Prince Harry seemingly struggled to be a Royal Family member at a star studded event in Hollywood.

The Duke of Sussex along with wife Meghan Markle attended Kevin Costner's private charity fundraiser last weekend, where the former senior royal member seemed ‘nervous.’

Body language expert Jess Ponce told the Mirror: "After an initial greeting, Prince Harry did his best to be both polite and chivalrous, by prompting his wife to go ahead of him.

"He motioned with his right hand behind her, then Meghan stepped forward and mistakenly reached for the microphone,” he quoted.

Mr Ponce then revealed how Harry showed nervous gestures as Meghan took the lead.

"[Prince Harry] began to rub his hands as he and Meghan continued to walk forward. One might surmise he rubbed his hands in an effort to get some warmth, but the gesture could also very well be a sign of nervousness."

The event comes days after Meghan and Harry’s return from Europe.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal
U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel

U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel
Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire

Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire
Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween
King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism video

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce