Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan

Prince Harry seemingly struggled to be a Royal Family member at a star studded event in Hollywood.



The Duke of Sussex along with wife Meghan Markle attended Kevin Costner's private charity fundraiser last weekend, where the former senior royal member seemed ‘nervous.’

Body language expert Jess Ponce told the Mirror: "After an initial greeting, Prince Harry did his best to be both polite and chivalrous, by prompting his wife to go ahead of him.

"He motioned with his right hand behind her, then Meghan stepped forward and mistakenly reached for the microphone,” he quoted.

Mr Ponce then revealed how Harry showed nervous gestures as Meghan took the lead.

"[Prince Harry] began to rub his hands as he and Meghan continued to walk forward. One might surmise he rubbed his hands in an effort to get some warmth, but the gesture could also very well be a sign of nervousness."

The event comes days after Meghan and Harry’s return from Europe.