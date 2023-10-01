 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Premier League upsets: Wolves stun Man City, Spurs shock Liverpool

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 30, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring their second goal Action. Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 30, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring their second goal Action. Reuters

In a weekend of Premier League surprises and stunning performances, Manchester City's unbeaten run came to an unexpected end with a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Tottenham Hotspur grabbed a thrilling 2-1 victory over a nine-man Liverpool side.

Man City had been on a perfect run, winning all six of their opening league games. However, their dominance was halted by a Ruben Dias own goal, which gave Wolves an early lead. Julian Alvarez managed to level the score for City with a brilliant free-kick, but it was Hwang Hee-chan's counter-attack goal that proved to be the winner for Wolves.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's quest for the top spot was thwarted by a chaotic match against Tottenham. Curtis Jones received a red card early on, and Diogo Jota was shown two quick yellow cards, leaving Liverpool with only nine players. Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs, but Cody Gakpo equalized just before halftime. In a dramatic turn of events, Joel Matip's late own goal sealed Tottenham's victory.

Manchester United continued their struggles with a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, marking their worst-ever Premier League start after seven games. On the other hand, Arsenal displayed a dominant performance with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, moving them closer to the top of the table.

Promoted Luton Town celebrated their first Premier League win, defeating Everton 2-1, and climbing out of the relegation zone. Aston Villa was on fire as Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in their 6-1 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion, propelling them to fifth in the standings.

Newcastle United extended their winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Burnley, while West Ham United secured a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Sheffield United.

More From Sports:

Milan claim top spot in Serie A after Lazio triumph

Milan claim top spot in Serie A after Lazio triumph
ICC mascots names revealed ahead of World Cup

ICC mascots names revealed ahead of World Cup
Asian Games 2023: India thrash Pakistan 10-2 in hockey

Asian Games 2023: India thrash Pakistan 10-2 in hockey
'Fielding cost us the match,' Rizwan weighs in on NZ warm-up fixture loss

'Fielding cost us the match,' Rizwan weighs in on NZ warm-up fixture loss

World Cup 2023: PCB seeks ICC’s prompt action over Indian visa delay for fans

World Cup 2023: PCB seeks ICC’s prompt action over Indian visa delay for fans
US-backed South Korea nukes Un-led North Korea — in Asian Games basketball

US-backed South Korea nukes Un-led North Korea — in Asian Games basketball
Why did Shaheen, Shadab not bowl in New Zealand warm-up match?

Why did Shaheen, Shadab not bowl in New Zealand warm-up match?
All Blacks crush Italy 96-17 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot

All Blacks crush Italy 96-17 for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot
Fury vs. Usyk: Unbeaten heavyweights vie for four-belt glory

Fury vs. Usyk: Unbeaten heavyweights vie for four-belt glory
Four out of the six abducted footballers 'recovered', confirms official

Four out of the six abducted footballers 'recovered', confirms official
World Cup 2023: Rizwan's ton goes in vain as NZ defeats Pakistan in warm-up match

World Cup 2023: Rizwan's ton goes in vain as NZ defeats Pakistan in warm-up match
Some of the most iconic moments in World Cup history at a glance

Some of the most iconic moments in World Cup history at a glance