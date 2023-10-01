Premier League upsets: Wolves stun Man City, Spurs shock Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 30, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring their second goal Action. Reuters

In a weekend of Premier League surprises and stunning performances, Manchester City's unbeaten run came to an unexpected end with a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Tottenham Hotspur grabbed a thrilling 2-1 victory over a nine-man Liverpool side.

Man City had been on a perfect run, winning all six of their opening league games. However, their dominance was halted by a Ruben Dias own goal, which gave Wolves an early lead. Julian Alvarez managed to level the score for City with a brilliant free-kick, but it was Hwang Hee-chan's counter-attack goal that proved to be the winner for Wolves.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's quest for the top spot was thwarted by a chaotic match against Tottenham. Curtis Jones received a red card early on, and Diogo Jota was shown two quick yellow cards, leaving Liverpool with only nine players. Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs, but Cody Gakpo equalized just before halftime. In a dramatic turn of events, Joel Matip's late own goal sealed Tottenham's victory.

Manchester United continued their struggles with a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, marking their worst-ever Premier League start after seven games. On the other hand, Arsenal displayed a dominant performance with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, moving them closer to the top of the table.

Promoted Luton Town celebrated their first Premier League win, defeating Everton 2-1, and climbing out of the relegation zone. Aston Villa was on fire as Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in their 6-1 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion, propelling them to fifth in the standings.

Newcastle United extended their winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Burnley, while West Ham United secured a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Sheffield United.