WATCH: Tiktoker draws parallels between Pakistan’s 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns

As soon as the Pakistani cricket team begins its campaign for an ICC World Cup, many fans try to find some similarities in the 1992 World Cup — the only time the Green Shirts managed to bring the coveted trophy home.



With the mega event set to begin on October 5, one of the Pakistan fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a hilarious video about similarities between the Green Shirts’ campaigns in the 1992 and 2023 World Cup.

India winning the Asia Cup, injury to a Pakistani pacer, Pakistan’s ODI rankings and the team captain being unmarried were some of the similarities shared in the video.

It must be noted that the Pakistan team landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, on Wednesday from Dubai to participate in the mega event.

They have also played one warm-up match, which they lost against New Zealand by five wickets on Friday.

The Green Shirts will play Australia on October 3 in their second warm-up match before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.