Sunday, October 01, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’

Experts have just spoken out about Meghan Markle’s desire to run for Senate, and experts warn ‘crazier things have happened’.

Revelations about this have been brought to light shortly after news of late California Senator Dianna Feinstein hit mainstream media.

According to Express UK, phones “lit up” with talk of Meghan Markle and her rumored plans.

The most probable replacement, California Governor Gavin Newsom, spoke to the Mail on Sunday about this. Just recently, and hypothesized Meghan’s fight for the spot, saying, “Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it's not an impossibility.”

Because “crazier things have happened” in politics before this

