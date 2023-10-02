 
pakistan
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Arshad Yousafzai

MQM may withdraw review petition in Faizabad sit-in case

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
|
Arshad Yousafzai

Monday, October 02, 2023

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing a press conference at Pakistan house on September 16, 2023. — INP

  • Leaders want to retract plea following IB, FIA, others' footsteps.
  • SC announced revisiting Faizabad sit-in case on September 28.
  • Multiple pleas were filed challenging verdict pertaining to sit-in.

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is considering withdrawing its review petition regarding the Supreme Court's verdict on the Faizabad sit-in case, The News reported.

MQM-P leader and former federal minister Syed Aminul Haque stated on Sunday that many of their party leaders — in light of the Intelligence Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, and other entities retracting their review petitions — are inclined to follow suit.

Haque clarified that the party's Rabita Committee is scheduled to meet today (Monday) to discuss the matter and decide the fate of their review petition in the case.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported MQM counsel Irfan Qadir as saying that the advocate on record has been informed about the party’s decision to withdraw the petition.

As the apex court announced revisiting the Faizabad sit-in case on September 28, the federal government and several other petitioners, including the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) filed similar applications in succession, seeking the withdrawal of their petitions.

Multiple pleas were filed challenging the verdict on the Faizabad sit-in staged by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in 2017 against the then PML-N government.

The review petitions were filed by the Ministry of Defence, the IB, the PTI, the Pemra, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Ejazul Haq.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who was a member of the three-member bench that issued the 2019 verdict, told the parties seeking to withdraw their pleas — the government, Pemra, the ECP, and others — to submit their responses in writing and explain the reasons behind their decision.

“I am surprised over the petitioners request to call back their petitions,” the CJP remarked, noting that he wanted to give time to the petitioners as he adjourned the hearing till November 1. The CJP also expressed annoyance over the non-implementation of the years-old verdict.

