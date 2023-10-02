 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Media manufactures Kate's closeness with Sophie after Duchess replaces William during foreign visit?

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Media manufactures Kates closeness with Sophie after Duchess replaces William during foreign visit?

Kate Middleton is forming a 'close bond' with Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, said a royal expert.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond suggested that the Princess of Wales is growing closer to Sophie after realising there are a few people she can confide in.

The report based on Bond's commentary, express.co.uk said "After realising there are few people Princess Kate and her husband, Prince William, can trust, they are reportedly becoming closer with their aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

In a conversation with OK! Magazine, the expert said, "I think William and Catherine feel they can confide in Edward and Sophie and there are so few people a royal can entrust with their thoughts and feelings."

The royal expert added: "Both Catherine and Sophie have a common touch... perhaps because they lived 'normal' lives before marrying."

She also adds they are the "new female stars of the show" and always want to chat and connect with people they meet during engagements.

Her remarks came just after, Sophie visited Italy to attend the state funeral of the former president Giorgio Napolitano.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's visit raised many eyebrows in the UK, with some royal observers claiming that there "was something going on between Kensington Palace and the foreign office."

They were of the view that the heir to the throne should have represented the UK at the state funeral but the king and the government chose Sophie to undertake the visit to Italy.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh also went on an important foreign visit to Turkey and met with the Turkish leader, Erdogan, just when Prince William's loyalists were calling him a global statesman after his visit to New York where he met Bill Gates and some other high profile figures.

The report about Kate Middleton's closeness with Sophie came days after the local media was accused of manufacturing closeness with King Charles.

The local media reports have led many fans to refer to Kate as the daughter that Charles never had.

Commenting on the report a royal observer said the British media is now moving on to making Kate Diana's daughter.

The media has been criticized for overlooking a secret war that is going on between the king and his wife Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The tussle between the senior royals has divided the royal family supporters into two groups, with one defending the monarch and his wife while the other praising the Prince and Princess of Wales.



More From Entertainment:

Netflix moves to swing axe on following films in October 2023

Netflix moves to swing axe on following films in October 2023
Fans poke fun at US broadcaster over Taylor Swift shots

Fans poke fun at US broadcaster over Taylor Swift shots

Cardi B responds to Kanye West's 'exposed dig' with love

Cardi B responds to Kanye West's 'exposed dig' with love
Prince William, Kate Middleton answer wake-up call

Prince William, Kate Middleton answer wake-up call
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman fuel Taylor Swift’s ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo rumors video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman fuel Taylor Swift’s ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo rumors
Netflix Top 5 line up of films & TV for October 1 - 25 with release date

Netflix Top 5 line up of films & TV for October 1 - 25 with release date
Meghan Markle faces major blow in US as California Governor snubs Duchess for Senate seat

Meghan Markle faces major blow in US as California Governor snubs Duchess for Senate seat
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leave separately after Chiefs game

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leave separately after Chiefs game

Watch Taylor Swift's flirty comments about Travis Kelce in candid NFL game video video

Watch Taylor Swift's flirty comments about Travis Kelce in candid NFL game video
Prince Harry is growing jealous of Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is growing jealous of Meghan Markle
Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’

Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’
Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child

Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child