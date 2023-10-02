Media manufactures Kate's closeness with Sophie after Duchess replaces William during foreign visit?

Kate Middleton is forming a 'close bond' with Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, said a royal expert.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond suggested that the Princess of Wales is growing closer to Sophie after realising there are a few people she can confide in.

The report based on Bond's commentary, express.co.uk said "After realising there are few people Princess Kate and her husband, Prince William, can trust, they are reportedly becoming closer with their aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

In a conversation with OK! Magazine, the expert said, "I think William and Catherine feel they can confide in Edward and Sophie and there are so few people a royal can entrust with their thoughts and feelings."



The royal expert added: "Both Catherine and Sophie have a common touch... perhaps because they lived 'normal' lives before marrying."

She also adds they are the "new female stars of the show" and always want to chat and connect with people they meet during engagements.

Her remarks came just after, Sophie visited Italy to attend the state funeral of the former president Giorgio Napolitano.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's visit raised many eyebrows in the UK, with some royal observers claiming that there "was something going on between Kensington Palace and the foreign office."

They were of the view that the heir to the throne should have represented the UK at the state funeral but the king and the government chose Sophie to undertake the visit to Italy.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh also went on an important foreign visit to Turkey and met with the Turkish leader, Erdogan, just when Prince William's loyalists were calling him a global statesman after his visit to New York where he met Bill Gates and some other high profile figures.

The report about Kate Middleton's closeness with Sophie came days after the local media was accused of manufacturing closeness with King Charles.



The local media reports have led many fans to refer to Kate as the daughter that Charles never had.



Commenting on the report a royal observer said the British media is now moving on to making Kate Diana's daughter.

The media has been criticized for overlooking a secret war that is going on between the king and his wife Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The tussle between the senior royals has divided the royal family supporters into two groups, with one defending the monarch and his wife while the other praising the Prince and Princess of Wales.







