Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Prince William told Prince Harry to keep 'lust' in check before Meghan wedding

Prince William had his reservations ahead of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales told his brother to beware and take his steps slowly before he makes a decision in the ‘Suits’ star.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book ‘Finding Freedom,’ revealed William "just wanted to make sure that Harry wasn't blindsided by lust".

He also advised Harry to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl".

Harry and Meghan eventually left the Royal fold in 2020, two years after their wedding.

The couple also hurt Kate Middleton with their remarks about her personality time and again.

Expert Jennie Bond touched upon Kate’s feelings in a recent conversation with OK!

She said: “When you come from a happy, united family – as Catherine does – it's incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged.”

“I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral. There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play,” said Ms Bond.

