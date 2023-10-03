Sofia Vergara reacts on ex-husband Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor romance

Sofia Vergara reportedly was not expecting her ex-husband Joe Manganiello to move on with Caitlin O’Connor so soon after their split.



The Modern Family alum was left “upset” after the Magic Mike star stepped out with Caitlin O’Connor just two months after they announced their divorce.

Speaking with Life & Style, the source defended Manganiello, claiming that he had no intention of “rubbing” his new relationship in Vergara’s face.

“But he does feel like enough time has passed,” the insider shared.

As for Vergara, the source said she is “clearly still upset,” adding, “Especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend.”

The insider went on to note that the beauty is a “major catch” herself and has tons of “dating offers pouring in,” ever since she announced her divorce.

Speaking of Vergara’s desire to get back in the dating game, the insider said that she is not ready yet, however, seeing Manganiello might “encourage her” to look for a date herself.

The former lovers shocked their fans after they announced their separation in July after seven years of marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple told Page Six.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they added.