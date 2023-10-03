Grimes sues Elon Musk for ‘parental rights’ to their 3 children

Grimes' petition comes weeks after she publicly begged her ex Elon Musk to let her see her kids

Grimes, musician and former partner of Elon Musk, has filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" in a California court, seeking to legally identify the unmarried parents of their three children.

The court records are sealed, and neither child support nor custody rights have been requested in the filings.

Grimes and Musk began dating in 2018 and had an on-and-off relationship until their final split in September 2021.

They are parents to a son named X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, born in December 2021 via surrogate.

In September, it was revealed that they had secretly welcomed a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, affectionately called Tau.

Grimes' petition comes after she publicly requested to see their son on Twitter and communicated with Musk's former partner Shivon Zilis to "de-escalate" the situation.

Musk and Zilis, who share twins Strider and Azure, secretly welcomed their children in November 2021, following Musk's split from Grimes. However, news of their twins did not become public until several months later.