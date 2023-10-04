Messi's participation uncertain in Inter Miami's key MLS clash. theathletic.com/

The soccer world is abuzz with uncertainty as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi's participation in the upcoming MLS clash against Chicago hangs in the balance.

Messi, who has been sidelined due to a leg injury, practiced with the team on Tuesday, but his return remains uncertain, leaving fans in anticipation.



Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino addressed the situation by saying, "We will see in the training if we are running any type of risk and will evaluate if it's convenient for him to travel or not."

Martino refrained from providing a specific timetable for Messi's return, maintaining his day-to-day status.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding Messi's availability, the Chicago Fire extended an enticing offer to fans who purchased tickets for the match at Soldier Field. Acknowledging the disappointment that fans may face if Messi doesn't take the field, the Fire announced a $250 account credit for new 2024 season memberships or a $50 account credit for match attendees.

The Chicago Fire expressed their understanding of the situation, noting, "While we don’t yet know the official status of Lionel Messi’s availability for our match tomorrow, as there’s never a guarantee that an athlete will play on any given night due to several factors, we understand that many of our fans may be disappointed if they don’t get the chance to see him play."

Inter Miami, currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, is pushing for a playoff berth as the regular season enters its final weeks. A loss in the upcoming match would be a setback to their postseason aspirations. Despite Messi's absence in recent games, the team still remains in contention for a playoff spot.

Following the Chicago match, Inter Miami has three crucial MLS games remaining, including a home game against Cincinnati and two matches against Charlotte, a fellow playoff contender.

Messi's impact on Inter Miami has been undeniable, with 11 goals in 12 matches this season. The team boasts an impressive 8-0-4 record when he plays, including victories in the Leagues Cup championship and a strong showing in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

Chicago, currently tied with Montreal in points and games remaining, sees the upcoming match as pivotal for their own playoff hopes. With uncertainty surrounding Messi's return,

Wednesday's clash at Soldier Field promises to be an intriguing affair for fans on both sides as they await the final word on the soccer icon's availability.