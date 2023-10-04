 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Meghan Markle has no one ‘trustworthy’ in the US

Royal experts have just weighed in on the gaping hole Meghan Markle has when it comes to trustworthy friends and family.

Admissions about the couple’s new normal and the need to maintain a different approach for it, has been referenced by expert Hope Flynn.

He began the converastion by backing the couple, on their new life by saying, “As we grow older and under certain circumstances, it is totally normal behavior for a married couple or for people in relationships to lose friends over time.”

“It can be hard enough and overwhelming for individuals to maintain friendships on a day-to-day basis, let alone when you meet someone new and now have to give time to them on top of other life commitments.”

So “people have to prioritize and sometimes that means the friendship suffers.”

in the middle of the chat, the expert also went on to reference all the drastic changes that have been made since Megxit and added, “When we look at Harry and Meghan and layer this with becoming parents, moving country, stepping down from royal commitments, having the whole world watching and judging you whilst doing so, it is no wonder they have unfortunately had to let go of.”

He also referenced this transition, near the end of the chat and said, “It appears that Meghan and Harry are looking for a completely fresh start, and if this is by distancing themselves from former friends and circles then I’m sure this is a decision they’ve made based on what’s right for them.”

“As Meghan and Harry’s lifestyle changes this is being reflected in their friendship group and they probably want to secure a tight-knit inner circle who they can confide in and trust.”

