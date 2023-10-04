 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles, royal family continue to support Kate Middleton, Prince William

Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

King Charles, royal family continue to support Kate Middleton, Prince William

Britain’s King Charles continued to extend support to Prince William and Kate Middleton over their latest move.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Cardiff on Tuesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK and mark the start of Black History Month.

They visited Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.


The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared Kate and William’s stunning photo from their Cardiff visit to show his support to the future king and queen.

The royal family shared the photo with caption, “To celebrate #Windrush75 and to mark the start of Black History Month, The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Cardiff, where they met members of the Windrush generation and celebrated the work of diverse community groups in the area.”

