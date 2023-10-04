Kate Middleton expresses solidarity with Ukrainians in UK

Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited Vsi Razom, a charity that offers information and guidance to those who are arriving in the UK, as well as to those who are already in the UK.

Sharing multiple pictures from her visit, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales said, "Vsi Razom’ means ‘All Together’ in Ukrainian, and the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell lives up to its name."

It added, "The hub does amazing work to help Ukrainians settle into life in the UK with donations, mental health support and even arts and crafts sessions for children."



The Vsi Razom Community Hub is the brainchild of two local women, Ashleigh Toomey and Natalia Vil, who teamed up at the start of the war in Ukraine to transport donated items to Ukraine.



As Ukrainians began to come to the borough, they wanted a way to continue their support but also to help the local community as a whole.



