 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson share three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson share three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana 

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family is reportedly “shocked” at the news of her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Jodie filed for divorce this week and has left her "saddened" with the news. She cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing, while noting their date of separation to be September 13.

A family source told Daily Mail, “We were all shocked and saddened to hear about the divorce and we're thinking of Jodie right now and wishing her the best.”

Previously, a source shared that “Joshua is heartbroken over the divorce,” adding, “he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after.”

“He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever,” they added.

The source also shared that the Dawson's Creek star "never wanted this” for their three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana.

“They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her,” they added.

The source went as far as to claim that the 45-year-old would “ have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie.”

They also insisted that “Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity,” and that “the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report
Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’

Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’
Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads

Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads
‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’

‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’
Kate Middleton expresses solidarity with Ukrainians in UK

Kate Middleton expresses solidarity with Ukrainians in UK
Scarlett Johansson reflects on motherhood challenges: ‘It was exhausting’

Scarlett Johansson reflects on motherhood challenges: ‘It was exhausting’
Meghan Markle can only ‘fast track’ a downward spiral

Meghan Markle can only ‘fast track’ a downward spiral
Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle

Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle
Meghan Markle 'ridiculous' reason to keep royal title as 'sense of identity'

Meghan Markle 'ridiculous' reason to keep royal title as 'sense of identity'

King Charles sends message to brother of Prince Harry's friend video

King Charles sends message to brother of Prince Harry's friend

‘Oh my gosh’: Anne Hathaway makes confession about working with Meryl Streep

‘Oh my gosh’: Anne Hathaway makes confession about working with Meryl Streep
Prince Harry’s living in the ‘basement’ of the tasteless and the tacky video

Prince Harry’s living in the ‘basement’ of the tasteless and the tacky