Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson share three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family is reportedly “shocked” at the news of her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Jodie filed for divorce this week and has left her "saddened" with the news. She cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing, while noting their date of separation to be September 13.

A family source told Daily Mail, “We were all shocked and saddened to hear about the divorce and we're thinking of Jodie right now and wishing her the best.”

Previously, a source shared that “Joshua is heartbroken over the divorce,” adding, “he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after.”

“He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever,” they added.

The source also shared that the Dawson's Creek star "never wanted this” for their three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana.

“They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her,” they added.

The source went as far as to claim that the 45-year-old would “ have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie.”

They also insisted that “Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity,” and that “the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time.”