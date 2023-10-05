 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Cardi B recently revealed an unconventional way used by her team to make changes to her dress. In a recent social media post the rapper revealed using a TikTok hack successfully to fix her silver costume and make it a perfect fit for her.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Cardi B posted a video of herself standing in front of a mirror of what appeared to be the bathroom of a plane and her makeup artist sitting behind her trying a TikTok hack in a bid to fix the rapper's silver-colored costume.

She captioned the post, "So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork makes the dream work!!!."

The improvisation by her team member proved to be very fruitful as the rapper could be seen exclaiming "Wow!" while checking her outfit in the mirror after the changes.

Netizens flooded the comment section expressing their love for their favourite artist.

TikTok USA commented, "Gotta do what you gotta do." One of her fans wrote, "This is cute. Everyone looked lovely." Another appreciated the teamwork, stating, "Teamwork always makes the dream work." 

