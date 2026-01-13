Louis Tomlinson shares true feelings about Harry Styles hit solo career

Louis Tomlinson reflects on Harry Styles hit solo career: ‘great artist'

Louis Tomlinson gushed over his former One Direction band member Harry Styles, who has had a successful career since they disbanded.

The Just Hold On singer revealed that he knew Styles was always going to thrive in his solo career.

In an interview with the Billboard, the Lemonade singer said, “I always knew Harry was going to go on to do what he’s done.”

He added, “I’m sure he’s superseded his own expectations in the way that he’s taken over the world, but we knew he’s got everything it takes to be a great artist.”

Following One Direction split, in 2017 Styles released his solo debut single Sign of the Times, which went on to hit number one on UK music charts. He then released his self-titled solo album and in the same year made his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

He then won his first Grammy for Watermelon Sugar from Fine Line album in 2021 and Two more Grammys in 2023 for his third studio album Harry’s House.

Since going solo, Styles has also completed two world tours, Harry Styles: Live on Tour (2017-2018) and Love Tour (2021-2023). He has also starred in films like My Policeman along with Emma Corrin and Don’t Worry Darling starring opposite Florence Pugh.

Tomlinson also noted that other One Direction member he has a “good feeling about” having a successful career is Niall Horan.

He then went on share that it was “really f---ing scary” for him when it came to thinking about life after One Direction.

“I was never thinking, ‘I’ll be in that group [of One Direction alumni] that succeeds,'" said Tomlinson.

However, despite being scared, Tomlinson previously in an interview with The Times admitted that while he missed the band, he liked "doing my own thing too" and "it was time" for a change.

Tomlinson’s third studio album How Did I Get Here? is slated for release on January 23.

Meanwhile, Styles is set to make his comeback after three years of hiatus as he has landed his second major residency at Madison Square Garden and launched a website named, We Belong Together.