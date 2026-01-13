Gordon Ramsay's alleged ex builds 'sister bond' with Adam Peaty's mum

The alleged former girlfriend of Gordon Ramsay has shown her support for his son-in-law Adam Peaty's mother, as both women reportedly share a dislike for the TV chef.

Sarah Symonds, a relationship expert who has claimed she was in a relationship with Ramsay for seven years, contacted Caroline Peaty on Facebook in November following a family falling-out.

For those unfamiliar, Caroline was not invited to her son, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty's, wedding to Gordon's daughter Holly.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Symonds said: 'I really know what it means to go through this trauma [with the Ramsays]. By talking to Caroline, yes, I'm opening up my scars again – but I'm doing it to help others.'

She continued: 'Caroline and I are close. I wanted her to know I thought the way Gordon and his family were treating her was terrible. Symonds describes the friendships as a “support group” with “sisterhood solidarity.'

Symonds is also said to have formed a good bond with Adam's aunt, Louise.

She further weighed in on discussions surrounding the wedding, revealing she had spoken with Caroline about it.

Symonds said:

'Yes, we have spoken about the wedding. Caroline and I have been in touch since and it is all really sad. Both she and Louise [Caroline's sister] have said they are not really okay.'

She continued: 'He [Gordon] said that about Tana – but he himself didn't think he was such a lucky man, because he looked at me.'

The Olympian, 31, tied the knot with influencer Holly, 26, at Bath Abbey on December 27.