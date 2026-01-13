 
Gordon Ramsay's alleged ex builds 'sister bond' with Adam Peaty's mum

Gordon Ramsay's alleged ex has contacted Adam Peaty's mum following wedding snub

Geo News Digital Desk
January 13, 2026

The alleged former girlfriend of Gordon Ramsay has shown her support for his son-in-law Adam Peaty's mother, as both women reportedly share a dislike for the TV chef.

Sarah Symonds, a relationship expert who has claimed she was in a relationship with Ramsay for seven years, contacted Caroline Peaty on Facebook in November following a family falling-out.

For those unfamiliar, Caroline was not invited to her son, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty's, wedding to Gordon's daughter Holly.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Symonds said: 'I really know what it means to go through this trauma [with the Ramsays]. By talking to Caroline, yes, I'm opening up my scars again – but I'm doing it to help others.'

She continued: 'Caroline and I are close. I wanted her to know I thought the way Gordon and his family were treating her was terrible. Symonds describes the friendships as a “support group” with “sisterhood solidarity.'

Symonds is also said to have formed a good bond with Adam's aunt, Louise.

She further weighed in on discussions surrounding the wedding, revealing she had spoken with Caroline about it.

Symonds said: 

'Yes, we have spoken about the wedding. Caroline and I have been in touch since and it is all really sad. Both she and Louise [Caroline's sister] have said they are not really okay.'

She continued: 'He [Gordon] said that about Tana – but he himself didn't think he was such a lucky man, because he looked at me.'

The Olympian, 31, tied the knot with influencer Holly, 26, at Bath Abbey on December 27. 

