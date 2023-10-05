Kim Kardashian expands billion dollar empire with venture capital

Kim Kardashian, the 42-year-old reality TV icon, has never been one to rest on her laurels. With a portfolio that spans from reality TV stardom to billion-dollar businesses like SKIMS and SKKN, she's a true entrepreneur.



In a recent interview with Fortune, she opened up about what keeps her going and her latest business endeavor: SKKY Partners, her private equity firm.

SKKY Partners, is her foray into the world of venture capital. But she's determined to do things differently. Unlike some celebrities who simply cut checks and wait for a return on investment, Kim wants to be hands-on throughout the process.

"I wouldn't be involved in anything if it wasn't fully hands-on. There's no other way," she explained. She is seeking founders who are truly passionate about their vision and willing to put their "heart and soul" into their companies.

"I want to hear their dreams," Kim explains. "It's not like they're going to start working with my fund and all of a sudden their whole brand is nude and beige, like a Kim-branded company."

Kim's dedication to this new venture extends beyond her desire to be actively involved. She's also taking a patient approach, looking at investments with an eight-to-ten-year horizon.

Kim's SKKY Partners venture has also attracted a high-profile collaborator: Angela Ahrendts, former Burberry CEO and Apple SVP, serves as the senior operating advisor.

As Kim Kardashian continues to build her empire, with SKKY Partners, she's poised to make an even bigger mark on the business world, proving that she's a force to be reckoned with both on and off the screen.