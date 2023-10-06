 
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's pedicure takes painful turn: Video

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Kanye West's pedicure takes a painful turn: Video 

Kanye West appears to be unwilling to go through a little bit of discomfort as the music maestro was recently seen abruptly cutting off the pedicure process before its completion.

Kanye's friend Ty Dolla $ign posted a video on his Instagram that featured the whole turn of events. The video featured the rapper going through the pedicure process and Ty Dolla $ign and two other men sitting in the room.

To everyone's surprise, Kanye abruptly called off the process, halting the pedicurist from completing the pedicure. Kanye suddenly gets up from his chair and says, "I am not gonna do the rest of it." 

His pedicurist lady tried to convince him to let her complete the process, but the rapper replied, "It's my toes. I am not gonna do it. Wrap it up. I am not gonna do it. Thank you very much."

The video features Ty Dolla $ign visibly stunned by the sudden halting of the process. 

The fans of the rapper immediately reacted to the post flooding the comment section of the post. One of the fans wrote, "It's my toes is wild." Another chimed in, "'It’s my toes and Wrap it up, I’m not gonna do it' My new life mantras lol." A third fan wrote, "Ty Dolla is faded af.." 

