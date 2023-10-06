Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole has recently shared a cryptic social media post hinting at getting therapy amid the heating of his ex's and the music sensation Taylor Swift's romance.



Taylor Swift and the NFL star who plays tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs sparked their romance rumours just a month ago, and it has been reported that the alleged couple has already grown fond of each other. The Anti-Hero hitmaker attended the Chiefs NFL games, and the pair have been spotted together on several occasions.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Travis's ex Kayla posted a video from her workout session in the gym and wrote a cryptic message on it. She wrote, "Back in my happy place. Another day, another therapy session."

Kayla is an Instagram star who dated the NFL player on and off for five years before finally splitting in 2022.

Travis will celebrate his 34th birthday on October 5, and it remains unclear if he will be receiving any kind of surprise from the songstress.

Taylor and Travis's romance was also observed buzzing in the US White House. During a recent press briefing, the NSC coordinator was heard quipping, "We can neither confirm nor deny the romance reports" of the music sensation and NFL star.