Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere

Taylor Swift, the iconic musician who has consistently made headlines with her alleged love affair with NFL star Travis Kelce, is also breaking records on another front. The songstress's, Eras Tour film has surpassed a whopping $100 million in ticket sales globally even before hitting the big screen.

According to the official distributor of her Eras Tour movie, AMC Theatres, the movie, is scheduled for release in 8500 cinemas across 100 countries from October 13, 2023.

According to Variety, AMC Theatres says that the $100 million revenue encompasses all the showtimes, locations, and circuits playing Eras Tour, not just AMC.

Though the movie's screening has not yet begun it has already made it to the top six biggest movies of the year. Only five movies have crossed the $100 million in their domestic debuts in 2023, including Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has already broken the single-day ticket sales record with $26 million in North America, the record was previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home with $16.9 million.

AMC Theatres claims that Taylor's Eras Tour movie will be played four times a day in all AMC Theatres across the United States from Thursdays to Sundays, adding, "We will continue to make efforts to reach agreements with theatres worldwide for screening of the movie."