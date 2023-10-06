Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has recently been hospitalised for surgery as he battles a serious health condition.

According to Page Six, the 71-year-old is suffering from a bad infection. “The condition requires surgery. Jamie has been in the hospital for weeks in a special infectious disease facility,” said an insider.

Another source claimed that he is “severely ill.” The news comes after TMZ reported on Jamie’s health in August as they claimed he is dealing with complications which surfaced after his knee replacement surgery.

The Spears’ family patriarch has been in the news since September when he was exposed as Britney’s conservator following the Toxic singer’s allegations that her dad had been “abusive" towards her.

She also claimed that Jamie took over her personal, medical and financial decisions. The duo has been estranged since Britney told her father to “burn in hell” in an Instagram post, in October 2022.

Sources privy to Page Six also claimed that the 41-year-old is “not on good terms” with most of her family these days.

Jamie continued to deny accusations of any wrongdoing and said that he “saved Britney’s mental health” by putting her under the guardianship in February 2008.