 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears severe illness
Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has recently been hospitalised for surgery as he battles a serious health condition.

According to Page Six, the 71-year-old is suffering from a bad infection. “The condition requires surgery. Jamie has been in the hospital for weeks in a special infectious disease facility,” said an insider.

Another source claimed that he is “severely ill.” The news comes after TMZ reported on Jamie’s health in August as they claimed he is dealing with complications which surfaced after his knee replacement surgery.

The Spears’ family patriarch has been in the news since September when he was exposed as Britney’s conservator following the Toxic singer’s allegations that her dad had been “abusive" towards her.

She also claimed that Jamie took over her personal, medical and financial decisions. The duo has been estranged since Britney told her father to “burn in hell” in an Instagram post, in October 2022.

Sources privy to Page Six also claimed that the 41-year-old is “not on good terms” with most of her family these days.

Jamie continued to deny accusations of any wrongdoing and said that he “saved Britney’s mental health” by putting her under the guardianship in February 2008. 

More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship
Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

Top 5 must-watch Korean dramas for supernatural enthusiasts

Top 5 must-watch Korean dramas for supernatural enthusiasts
Jamie Foxx mourns loss of longtime friend Keith Jefferson video

Jamie Foxx mourns loss of longtime friend Keith Jefferson
Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician

Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician
Snoop Dogg to rock Baby2Baby Gala for a cause

Snoop Dogg to rock Baby2Baby Gala for a cause
Madonna's ride to revival - NYC streets witness the comeback video

Madonna's ride to revival - NYC streets witness the comeback
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC
Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'

Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'
Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled

Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance video

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance