Friday, October 06, 2023
Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with 'a lot of drama' amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady talked about all the “drama” that he has to deal with amid his heated romance with new lover Irina Shayk.

Ever since his separation from wife of 13-years, Gisele Bündchen, he has been in the news as people keep speculating about the reasons of their separation and his love life post-split.

Recently, he landed in another controversy after his new lover Shayk shared her photos sans top, captured by her ex-Bradley Cooper, while they were vacationing in a hilly area.

Her appearance not only caused more drama in Brady’s life but fans started questioning about the status of his current affair with Shayk and her relationship dynamics with Cooper.

Speaking of how he is fed up of drama surrounding his life, the former NFL quarterback said on fresh episode of Let’s Go! Podcast, “We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have.”

“We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days,” the athlete added. “For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing.”

“I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life,” Tom Brady declared, adding, “I already have a lot of drama.”

Brady parted ways from Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, in 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

He sparked romance rumours with Shayk after they were spotted getting cosy in a car in Los Angeles in July.

