Prince William finally wants to reconcile with brother Harry?

Prince William is reportedly keep to reconcile with his estranged brother Prince Harry despite their strained relationship.



Talking to US Weekly, per Daily Express UK, a source claimed Prince William wants his relationship with Harry to improve, “but they’re not speaking right now."

The publication further claimed that despite Harry and William's strained relationship, the future king is keen to build bridges.

However, the insider said: "So when that will happen is still uncertain."

On the other hands, the insider claimed Kate Middleton has no desire to communicate with the California-based royal couple.

Earlier, a royal expert has said that Prince William “does not know” why his estranged brother Harry is seeking out an apology from the royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US back in 2020.

Archie and Lilibet parents relationship with the royal family further strained following the release of their Netflix documentary and Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.