Travis Kelce's mom opens up about son's romance with Taylor Swift: 'It's been a wild ride'

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, recently spoke about her experiences while hanging out with pop sensation Taylor Swift, shedding light on the challenges her family has faced due to the heightened media attention surrounding her son's romance.

Donna Kelce has had the opportunity to spend time with Swift during Travis's recent NFL games, attending matches in both Kansas City and New Jersey.

She shared her surreal experiences in private box seats during an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast, hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith.

Reflecting on the viral moment when Swift and Travis were seen laughing together at a game, Donna Kelce admitted, "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something I've never been involved with before."

The continuous media scrutiny has put their family in the spotlight, with Donna calling the past few weeks a "whirlwind" and describing it as an ongoing wild ride. She expressed surprise at the relentless attention they have received, saying, "So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride."

In response to criticism that the NFL is focusing too much on the personal lives of its players, Donna defended the league, stating, "The NFL is laughing all the way to the bank."

She added that the Kelce family's public presence has contributed positively to football's public relations, drawing new fans to the sport, especially among Taylor Swift's younger female admirers.

As the Kelce-Swift union continues to capture headlines, Donna Kelce and her family find themselves navigating a new world of fame, all while sharing their love for football and music with a growing audience.