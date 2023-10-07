Jason Derulo addresses sexual harassment lawsuit: Fans rally in support

Jason Derulo has recently responded to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by an aspiring singer. He denied all the allegations against him and apparently, the singer has got full support from his fans.

A lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by an aspiring musician who alleged that Derulo ended their working relationship after she denied his sexual advances.

The 34-year-old singer has broken his silence and responded via a video posted on his Instagram page. The video features Derulo himself addressing his fans and denying all the allegations against him.

He said, "I wouldn’t normally comment, but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment, and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams."

The Glad U Came singer added, "I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."

His fans took to the comment section to express their support for the singer. One of his fans wrote, "Mad props to you for addressing this swiftly & doing it yourself instead of relying on PR or a lawyer to handle it. Hang in there."



Another chimed in, "Those who know you KNOW how out of the realm of possible this is. We’ve travelled the world together, and I’ve never seen you be anything but respectful and overly generous to everyone around you."

A third fan said, "Jason, don't give up! We are with you. You are too good a person."