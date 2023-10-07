 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Prince William lives a headache ‘every day’ of his life

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Prince Harry has just been bashed and branded a constant headache for Prince William.

Accusations such as these have been issued by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

He started off by saying, “William’s real headache is that he can’t get in touch with his brother without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public.”

“It is a real frustration for him, and it totally ties him up.”

“It isn’t just about Harry promoting his book, the podcasts, or the Oprah chat; but he has revealed some very personal and private family matters.”

“It’s so far over the mark of what the royals would consider acceptable and it just makes it impossible for William to trust his brother or make any move towards [reconciliation].”

This comes after Prince Harry went on the record to reveal the Royal Family’s lack of accommodation towards Meghan Markle.

He broke everything down in his memoir titled Spare

