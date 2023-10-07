 
pakistan
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers in a military vehicle. — Radio Pakistan/File
  • IBO was conducted on reported presence of terrorists, says ISPR.
  • Sanitisation of area is being carried out, says military's media wing.  
  • Forces are committed to thwart efforts of enemies of peace, It says.  

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the general area Zerber in Balochistan's Kech district, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

“On [the] night [between] 6/7 October 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Zerber, Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists," a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and the terrorists, and as a result, two terrorists were killed, read the statement.

“The killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies.”

The military’s media wing said that a “large quantity of equipment and explosives” were also recovered from the terrorists’ possession.

It further said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are committed to thwart efforts of enemies of peace in the country,” ISPR added. 

